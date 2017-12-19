 

Search URJ.org and the other Reform websites:

You are here

Home / Latest Updates

Songs Ascending: A Fresh Take on the Book of Psalms

Songs Ascending: A Fresh Take on the Book of Psalms
By , 12/19/2017
Open book with Hebrew writing and gold page marker across one page

“To ask something of God is to praise the Holy One, for it demonstrates the worshiper’s belief that God has the power to grant the prayer”
 — Songs Ascending

The title of Rabbi Richard Levy’s new book, Songs Ascending: The Book of Psalms in a New Translation with Textual and Spiritual Commentary, plays on the idea that prayer is ever upwards, from the human to the Divine. But, as stated in the quote, the Divine responds; humans have God’s ear, so to speak.

Coming from a man who marched alongside Abraham Joshua Heschel and Martin Luther King, Jr., on the streets of Selma, this commentary offers one vision of prophetic Judaism played out through the words of the psalmists (or “poets” as Rabbi Levy calls them). In the acknowledgments he notes that this work was a very personal endeavor, and one can see this reflected throughout. Reading this commentary feels as if one were studying with Rabbi Levy, and gaining his personal insights and words of wisdom.

The layout of the commentary is as follows: Volume One includes Psalms 1-72 and Volume Two includes Psalms 73-150. Each chapter of the Psalms is treated separately, with the English translation to the right of the Hebrew text. Following the text and translation is a verse-by-verse commentary, after which comes a section titled “Spiritual Applications.”

Songs Ascending is set apart from traditional commentaries in two main ways. First and foremost, the “spiritual application” portion is not something found in most commentaries, much less in a Jewish commentary (e.g., the JPS Torah Commentary series). This section reads almost like a daily devotional, something foreign to most Jews; devotionals have long been relegated to the realm of Christianity. Yet, Rabbi Levy adroitly demonstrates that this need not be the case – the Hebrew Bible and the Psalms especially offer much for those who yearn for spiritual growth. He proves that “work before the ark” need not be saved for the High Holidays. In fact, Songs Ascending seems to suggest that such efforts should not be a once-a-year occasion.

Noting the tradition of P’sukei D’zimrah (singing select psalms during the morning worship service), the inclusion of other psalms in the Kabbalat Shabbat service and yet another set in Hallel (psalms sung during certain festival services), Levy explains how the book of Psalms has much to offer us. This spiritual work is not for our own benefit alone, but can bring us in tune with how we act as responsible humans and Jews in society. For example, the “spiritual application” for Psalm 72 calls to task our commitment to social justice and our responsibility to create just leadership in the world.

The commentary also differs in its explication. Many commentaries focus on ancient Near Eastern texts as a means of unlocking difficult passages. For example, Psalm 29 (the psalm for Shabbat), is understood by traditional commentaries to be about the theatrics of the storm god Ba’al as he reveals himself to the world in a theophany of thunder, lightning, and earthquakes. Rabbi Levy, on the other hand, begins with the biblical text and then looks to Jewish tradition for illumination. He notes places in which other biblical passages unlock the meaning of a Psalm, and concentrates on what the Hebrew means in context. Attention is given to 1) exploring the various shorashim (verbal roots) and what they mean and 2) the literary aspects of the poetry, such as alliteration, assonance, and parallelisms.

Consider the commentary for Psalm 29. Verse 1 notes the alliteration and assonance in kavod vaoz, stating that the English “resplendence” and “strength” were chosen to mirror the repetition of vowel and consonant sounds. Verse 6 draws the reader’s attention to the fact that “Sirion” is another name for Mt. Hermon (Deut 3:9).

Finally, unlike other commentaries, sometimes editorial liberties are taken to make the text comprehensible to the contemporary audience: “The words we have added [in verse 6] are an attempt to make the image more vivid to the reader who may have no idea what Sirion and Hermon refer to...” (p. 106).

With its clear and engaging English translation, the insightful commentary, and thought provoking spiritual applications, Songs Ascending offers something for everyone, from lay person, to rabbi, to biblical scholar alike. And for that, I give it a “two thumbs up,” or as we say in Hebrew: kol hakavod (all the honor)!

Kristine Henriksen Garroway, Ph.D. is a visiting assistant professor of Hebrew Bible at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, CA.

Kristine Henriksen Garroway, Ph.D.
Source:
Something for Everyone: Rabbi Richard Levy’s Songs Ascending

Published: 12/19/2017
Categories: Jewish Life, Literature, Learning, Torah Study, Sacred Texts
Tags:
Ten Minutes of Torah, Torah Study, Jewish music, Music

 

RELATED

Older man holding preschool-age boy on his lap. Both appear happy.
What Do Children of Intermarried Parents Portend for the Jewish Future?

Six Jewish Resolutions for the Secular New Year
Two men and two women praying at an egalitarian section of the Kotel (Western Wall) in Jerusalem
A Midrashic Mirror Reflects What It Means to Be a Jew Today
Closeup of two peoples hands as they hold their filled champagne glasses as in a celebratory toast
7 Lucky Jewish Foods to Eat at the Start of the Secular New Year
What's New
Closeup of two peoples hands as they hold their filled champagne glasses as in a celebratory toast
7 Lucky Jewish Foods to Eat at the Start of the Secular New Year
Dec 26, 2017|Kate Bigam Kaput
Panoramic of Utah landscape
Raising a Moral Voice to Protect Sacred Lands
Dec 25, 2017|Rabbi Nahum Ward-Lev
2017 URJ Biennial logo in three dimensions at entrance to Boston's Hynes Convention Center
What I Learned in the Small Moments at a Major Jewish Conference
Dec 26, 2017|David Billotti

CATEGORY

  1. Jewish Holidays

    1. Shabbat

    2. Rosh Chodesh

    3. Rosh HaShanah

    4. S'lichot

    5. Yom Kippur

    6. Sukkot

    7. Simchat Torah

    8. Hanukkah

    9. Tu BiSh'vat

    10. Purim

    11. Passover

    12. Counting of the Omer

    13. Yom HaShoah

    14. Yom HaZikaron & Yom HaAtzmaut

    15. Lag BaOmer

    16. Shavuot

    17. Tishah B'Av

    18. View All

  2. Jewish Life

    1. Arts & Culture

      1. Literature

      2. Antiques Appraisal Show

      3. Music

    2. Health & Wellness

    3. Family

      1. Parenting

        1. Jewish Camping

      2. Interfaith

      3. Divorce

    4. Food and Recipes

    5. Jewish Life Around the World

    6. View All

  3. Practice

    1. What is Reform Judaism?

    2. Lifecycle and Rituals

      1. Birth Rituals

      2. Conversion

      3. Religious Education

      4. Weddings

      5. Death and Mourning

    3. Prayers & Blessings

    4. Intro to Congregational Life

    5. Spirituality

      1. Jewish Journeys

    6. View All

  4. Learning

    1. Torah Study

    2. Sacred Texts

    3. View All

  5. Social Justice

    1. Advocacy

    2. Bioethics

    3. Civil Rights

    4. Economic Justice

    5. Environment

    6. Healthcare

    7. Interfaith/Interreligious

    8. International Concerns

    9. Religious Liberties

    10. Reproductive/Women's Rights

    11. Uncategorized

    12. View All

  6. Israel

    1. Visiting Israel

      1. Celebrations in Israel

      2. Educational Experiences in Israel

    2. History

      1. History of Zionism

      2. Founding of the Jewish State

      3. Contemporary Israeli History

    3. Israeli Arts and Culture

    4. Living in Israel

      1. Religious Pluralism in Israel

    5. Israel and her Neighbors

      1. Reform Positions on Israel

      2. Military Service in Israel

  7. Reform Judaism

    1. View All

Submit a blog post

Share your voice: ReformJudaism.org accepts submissions to the blog

Learn More

Blogroll

Congregational Blogs

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
SYNABLOG: Temple Emanuel of Beverley Hills
Temple Solel – Cardiff, CA

Clergy Blogs

Cantor David Reinwald's Podcast: Tropeful
Cantor Sally Neff Greenberg: Cantor's Canvas
Cantor Susan Caro: M'kor Nefesh - A Source for Soulfulness
Rabbi Adam Morris: Mo-Drash
Rabbi Andy Bachman: Water Over Rocks
Rabbi Danny Burkeman Online
Rabbi David Kaufman: Rabbi's Reasons
Rabbi David Wirtschafter: Tefisah • Perception
Rabbi David N. Young
Rabbi Denise Eger: Walking Humbly. Seeking Justice. Living with Hope.
Rabbi Donald Kunstadt: Finding Meaning
Rabbi Edwin Goldberg's Blog
Rabbi Eleanor Steinman's Blog
Rabbi Elisa Koppel: Off the REKord
Rabbi Eric Yoffie
Rabbi Erin Boxt's Rabbinic Journey
Rabbi Evan Moffic: Truths You Can Use
Rabbi Heidi Cohen: Rav Ima
Rabbi J. E. Cattapan: Opera Rav
Rabbi Jeff Goldwasser: Reb Jeff
Rabbi Jeffrey Brown: Seventy Faces of Torah
Rabbi Joe Black
Rabbi John Rosove
Rabbi Josh Whinston: 30-Day Jewish Challenge
Rabbi Larry Bach
Rabbi Laura Novak Winer: Wonder, Wisdom and Whimsy
Rabbi Mark Strauss-Cohn: If You Will It, It Is No Dream
Rabbi Micah Lapidus: Rabbi's Pen
Rabbi Micah Streiffer: Chutz Mizeh – Otherwise…
Rabbi Michael S. Churgel
Rabbi Paul Kipnes: Or Am I?
Rabbi Phyllis Sommer: Ima On (and Off) the Bima
Rabbi Rachel Gurevitz: Raise It Up
Rabbi Rebecca Einstein Schorr: This Messy Life
Rabbi Rex Perlmeter
Rabbi Rick Schechter's Blog
Rabbi Rick Winer: Divrei Derech
Rabbi Rifat Sonsino: Sonsino's Blog
Rabbi Ruth Adar: Coffee Shop Rabbi
Rabbi Sari Laufer: TorahBlahnik
Rabbi Stacey Blank's Blog
Rabbi Steven Moskowitz
Rabbi Wendi Geffen: Pri HaGeffen
Rabbi Yair Robinson: A Good Question!
Shpilkes by Rich Kirschen

Jewish Blogs

Bintel Blog (The Forward)
David A.M. Wilensky
Envisioning Jewish Peoplehood
Interfaith Family Network
JanetheWriter Writes...
Jewcy
Jewish Contemplatives
Jewish Sacred Aging
Jewlicious
Jewschool
Judaism and Science
Making Aliyah
Midlife Bat Mitzvah
Mixed Multitudes
PJ Library
Reform Jewish Outreach Boston
Religious Action Center
Sinai & Synapses: Judaism & a Closer Look at Human Nature
The Jim Joseph Foundation Blog
The Torah in Haiku
Welcome to the Next Level

RSS

Subscribe to RSS - Jewish Life Subscribe to RSS Jewish Life
Subscribe to RSS - Literature Subscribe to RSS Literature
Subscribe to RSS - Learning Subscribe to RSS Learning
Subscribe to RSS - Torah Study Subscribe to RSS Torah Study
Subscribe to RSS - Sacred Texts Subscribe to RSS Sacred Texts
Arts & CultureFamily
Food and RecipesJewish CampCollege LifeJewish Life Around the World
From a Rabbinic Family Comes a Chef

So exactly how did Steve Cook find himself running successful, Jewishly influenced restaurants?

How One Family Reclaimed its Heritage

When Gabe Fuschillo became a bar mitzvah, it was the first bar mitzvah in his family in 100 years. 

Lifecycle & Rituals
Prayers & BlessingsWhat is Reform Judaism?Ask Your Jewish QuestionIntro to Congregational Life
Reform Jews Tweet About Movement

Daryl Messinger asked her audience to finish the sentence: "Because of the Reform Movement..."  See what they had to say!

7 Things About Synagogue Etiquette

Whether you’re a member or a visitor, familiarity with synagogue etiquette will help you get the most from your experience. 

Torah StudySacred Texts
PodcastsJewish GlossaryA TASTE OF JUDAISM ®Introduction to Judaism
This Week's Torah Portion

Jacob lived in the land of Egypt for 17 years; Jacob's days--the years of his life--were 147. - Genesis 47:28

NEW! Online Judaism Classes

Want to explore Reform Judaism but have no in-person opportunities to study? This class is for you! Register now.

Jewish Views On...
Advocacy
Speak Out Against Sexual Violence

Our sacred texts force us to confront our tradition's long history of gender-based violence. 

Standing Proudly with Immigrants

Temple Emanuel of Greensboro, N.C., has passed a congregational resolution on a contemporary issue. 

Israeli History
Israel Up ClosePeace and SecurityArts & Culture
How 7 Israelis Made an Impact in America

Natalie Portman is far from the only Israeli-in-America success story. Meet 7 more!

 

Finding An Unexpected Friend in Israel

My first Yiddish lesson didn't go well — but an unlikely friendship saved the day.

Search URJ.org and the other Reform websites:

WRJ Shop MRC

Miriam's Chamsa
Note Cards

The artwork on this note card was created by 5768 WRJ Art Calendar artist Césan d’Ornellas Levine.

$7.50/pack

Bring it Home
WRJ Umbrella

April showers bring May flowers; prepare with a WRJ umbrella—now on sale!

$18 $12

Bring it Home