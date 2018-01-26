 

Search URJ.org and the other Reform websites:

You are here

Home / Latest Updates

What Today’s Refugees Can Learn from Holocaust Survivors About the Human Spirit

What Today’s Refugees Can Learn from Holocaust Survivors About the Human Spirit

By , 1/26/2018
Children in a kindergarten class in a DP camp

Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated on January 27, 1945, the date that is now commemorated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Following World War II, Europe was flooded with millions of displaced persons (DPs), including 250,000 Jewish survivors who were unable and unwilling to return to their nations of origin. Many Jews were confined to DP camps in Allied-occupied Germany, Austria, and Italy for as long as a decade.

Among them were my parents and parents-in-law, who were leaders of the Bergen-Belsen Displaced Persons Camp in the British Zone of Germany. “For the greatest part of liberated Jews, there was no ecstasy, no joy at our liberation,” recalled my mother-in-law, Dr. Hadassah Rosensaft, a survivor of Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen. “We had lost our families, our homes. We had been liberated from death and the fear of death, but not from the fear of life.” 

The ways in which the stateless Jewish DPs transitioned from persecuted refugees to productive citizens in their new countries may be instructive today, as we witness what Human Rights Watch has called “the largest global displacement crisis since World War II.”

The European Union’s objective – “to strengthen the resilience and self-reliance of both the displaced and their host communities…by helping them to access education, housing, land, livelihoods, and services” – is framed, in part, on the historical achievements of Jewish survivors, who managed to turn DP camps into vibrant centers for rehabilitation. With the material assistance of international organizations, Jewish DPs organized their own physical, emotional, and spiritual rehabilitation.

As part of the healing process, survivors made it one of their first priorities to establish symbolic memorials for parents, spouses, children, and siblings who were murdered in the ghettos, forests, camps, and other places across Europe. The survivors also served as principal witnesses for the prosecution at war crimes trials, including the Belsen Trial, at which my mother-in-law testified about the gas chambers at Auschwitz.

Survivor rabbis and American and British military chaplains tended to their religious needs. In addition to conducting services, establishing religious schools, and mikvaot (ritual baths), these rabbis addressed such complex issues as the plight of agunoth and agunim (survivors who had married before or during the war, whose spouses had disappeared and who required a designation of widowhood in order to remarry), and the determination of Jewish identity of those in the camps who had been deemed “half” and “quarter” Jews under the Nazis’ Nuremberg Laws. 

Liberated children poured into the DP camps from the concentration camps, ghettos, and hiding places in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union – some with their families, many alone. The reunification of families was facilitated by mimeographed lists of survivors displayed at the DP camps, but most survivors suffered from the heartbreaking knowledge that they were truly alone in the world. 

The survivors who were educators came forward to teach and restore the children’s capacity for fun. As the children spoke different languages, Hebrew was designated as the common language for instruction. 

Vocational training provided a crucial outlet for the energies of thousands of young adults in the DP camps, preparing them for their future livelihood. Some, like my mother who studied medicine at the University of Bonn, pursued higher degrees. Sports activities became a popular outlet for recreation, socialization, and enhanced physical well-being.

Soon after liberation, the survivors began to marry, seeking to create an atmosphere of living for the future and not in the past. The largest recorded birth rate in post-war Europe took place among the Jewish DPs; my husband was among the 2000 Jewish children born in the Bergen-Belsen DP Camp. 

Politically, the DP’s greatest effort was the struggle to re-establish their historic homeland in Eretz Yisrael. David Ben Gurion, then chairman of the Jewish Agency, visited the DP camps during November 1945 and later wrote, “The faith I found among the survivors strengthened the spirit of our fighters in the Homeland.”

With the establishment of the state in 1948, legal immigration became a reality, and many of the survivors were finally able to immigrate to Israel, where they were among the builders, fighters, and defenders of the Jewish state. Liberalized immigration quotas eventually allowed the remaining survivors to settle in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

In the DP camps, healing engendered hope. Many survivors stopped seeing themselves as victims and found the courage and fortitude to rebuild their lives.

Their determination and resilience testify to the indestructible human spirit and will, hopefully, be a source of strength and inspiration for refugees in our own day.

Saturday, January 27, marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the date the United Nations General Assembly has designated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Jean Bloch Rosensaft is assistant vice president for communications and public affairs at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and curator of the traveling exhibition “Rebirth After the Holocaust: The Bergen-Belsen Displaced Persons Camp, 1945-1950” available through the HUC-JIR Museum.

Jean Bloch Rosensaft

Published: 1/26/2018
Categories: Jewish Life, Jewish Life Around the World
Tags:
Ten Minutes of Torah, Holocaust, holocaust remembrance day, history, Jewish history

 

RELATED

Challah, wine and Shabbat candles
What College Has Taught Me About the Power of Shabbat
NFL helmets with kippot atop them facing off on a football field
Two Synagogues, One Sacred Super Bowl Tzedakah Wager
Bins of colorful dried fruit -- mango, banana, kiwi, pineapple -- in Jerusalem supermarket
How the Supermarket Reminds Me Tu BiSh'vat is Coming
Teen lobbyists from Temple Shaaray Tefila in front of the U.S. Capitol
What Do Teen Lobbyists Do During a Government Shutdown?
What's New
NFL helmets with kippot atop them facing off on a football field
Two Synagogues, One Sacred Super Bowl Tzedakah Wager
Jan 24, 2018|Kate Bigam Kaput
Teen lobbyists from Temple Shaaray Tefila in front of the U.S. Capitol
What Do Teen Lobbyists Do During a Government Shutdown?
Jan 23, 2018| Rabbi Joel Mosbacher
Lines of Jewish marchers on their way to the US Capitol
Why I Risked Arrest to Help Pass the Dream Act
Jan 22, 2018|Liz Cohen

CATEGORY

  1. Jewish Holidays

    1. Shabbat

    2. Rosh Chodesh

    3. Rosh HaShanah

    4. S'lichot

    5. Yom Kippur

    6. Sukkot

    7. Simchat Torah

    8. Hanukkah

    9. Tu BiSh'vat

    10. Purim

    11. Passover

    12. Counting of the Omer

    13. Yom HaShoah

    14. Yom HaZikaron & Yom HaAtzmaut

    15. Lag BaOmer

    16. Shavuot

    17. Tishah B'Av

    18. View All

  2. Jewish Life

    1. Arts & Culture

      1. Literature

      2. Antiques Appraisal Show

      3. Music

    2. Health & Wellness

    3. Family

      1. Parenting

        1. Jewish Camping

      2. Interfaith

      3. Divorce

    4. Food and Recipes

    5. Jewish Life Around the World

    6. View All

  3. Practice

    1. What is Reform Judaism?

    2. Lifecycle and Rituals

      1. Birth Rituals

      2. Conversion

      3. Religious Education

      4. Weddings

      5. Death and Mourning

    3. Prayers & Blessings

    4. Intro to Congregational Life

    5. Spirituality

      1. Jewish Journeys

    6. View All

  4. Learning

    1. Torah Study

    2. Sacred Texts

    3. View All

  5. Social Justice

    1. Advocacy

    2. Bioethics

    3. Civil Rights

    4. Economic Justice

    5. Environment

    6. Healthcare

    7. Interfaith/Interreligious

    8. International Concerns

    9. Religious Liberties

    10. Reproductive/Women's Rights

    11. Uncategorized

    12. View All

  6. Israel

    1. Visiting Israel

      1. Celebrations in Israel

      2. Educational Experiences in Israel

    2. History

      1. History of Zionism

      2. Founding of the Jewish State

      3. Contemporary Israeli History

    3. Israeli Arts and Culture

    4. Living in Israel

      1. Religious Pluralism in Israel

    5. Israel and her Neighbors

      1. Reform Positions on Israel

      2. Military Service in Israel

  7. Reform Judaism

    1. View All

Submit a blog post

Share your voice: ReformJudaism.org accepts submissions to the blog

Learn More

Blogroll

Congregational Blogs

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
SYNABLOG: Temple Emanuel of Beverley Hills
Temple Solel – Cardiff, CA

Clergy Blogs

Cantor David Reinwald's Podcast: Tropeful
Cantor Sally Neff Greenberg: Cantor's Canvas
Cantor Susan Caro: M'kor Nefesh - A Source for Soulfulness
Rabbi Adam Morris: Mo-Drash
Rabbi Andy Bachman: Water Over Rocks
Rabbi Danny Burkeman Online
Rabbi David Kaufman: Rabbi's Reasons
Rabbi David Wirtschafter: Tefisah • Perception
Rabbi David N. Young
Rabbi Denise Eger: Walking Humbly. Seeking Justice. Living with Hope.
Rabbi Donald Kunstadt: Finding Meaning
Rabbi Edwin Goldberg's Blog
Rabbi Eleanor Steinman's Blog
Rabbi Elisa Koppel: Off the REKord
Rabbi Eric Yoffie
Rabbi Erin Boxt's Rabbinic Journey
Rabbi Evan Moffic: Truths You Can Use
Rabbi Heidi Cohen: Rav Ima
Rabbi J. E. Cattapan: Opera Rav
Rabbi Jeff Goldwasser: Reb Jeff
Rabbi Jeffrey Brown: Seventy Faces of Torah
Rabbi Joe Black
Rabbi John Rosove
Rabbi Josh Whinston: 30-Day Jewish Challenge
Rabbi Larry Bach
Rabbi Laura Novak Winer: Wonder, Wisdom and Whimsy
Rabbi Mark Strauss-Cohn: If You Will It, It Is No Dream
Rabbi Micah Lapidus: Rabbi's Pen
Rabbi Micah Streiffer: Chutz Mizeh – Otherwise…
Rabbi Michael S. Churgel
Rabbi Paul Kipnes: Or Am I?
Rabbi Phyllis Sommer: Ima On (and Off) the Bima
Rabbi Rachel Gurevitz: Raise It Up
Rabbi Rebecca Einstein Schorr: This Messy Life
Rabbi Rex Perlmeter
Rabbi Rick Schechter's Blog
Rabbi Rick Winer: Divrei Derech
Rabbi Rifat Sonsino: Sonsino's Blog
Rabbi Ruth Adar: Coffee Shop Rabbi
Rabbi Sari Laufer: TorahBlahnik
Rabbi Stacey Blank's Blog
Rabbi Steven Moskowitz
Rabbi Wendi Geffen: Pri HaGeffen
Rabbi Yair Robinson: A Good Question!
Shpilkes by Rich Kirschen

Jewish Blogs

Bintel Blog (The Forward)
David A.M. Wilensky
Envisioning Jewish Peoplehood
Interfaith Family Network
JanetheWriter Writes...
Jewcy
Jewish Contemplatives
Jewish Sacred Aging
Jewlicious
Jewschool
Judaism and Science
Making Aliyah
Midlife Bat Mitzvah
Mixed Multitudes
PJ Library
Reform Jewish Outreach Boston
Religious Action Center
Sinai & Synapses: Judaism & a Closer Look at Human Nature
The Jim Joseph Foundation Blog
The Torah in Haiku
Welcome to the Next Level

RSS

Subscribe to RSS - Jewish Life Subscribe to RSS Jewish Life
Subscribe to RSS - Jewish Life Around the World Subscribe to RSS Jewish Life Around the World
Arts & CultureFamily
Food and RecipesJewish CampCollege LifeJewish Life Around the World
From a Rabbinic Family Comes a Chef

So exactly how did Steve Cook find himself running successful, Jewishly influenced restaurants?

How One Family Reclaimed its Heritage

When Gabe Fuschillo became a bar mitzvah, it was the first bar mitzvah in his family in 100 years. 

Lifecycle & Rituals
Prayers & BlessingsWhat is Reform Judaism?Ask Your Jewish QuestionIntro to Congregational Life
Reform Jews Tweet About Movement

Daryl Messinger asked her audience to finish the sentence: "Because of the Reform Movement..."  See what they had to say!

7 Things About Synagogue Etiquette

Whether you’re a member or a visitor, familiarity with synagogue etiquette will help you get the most from your experience. 

Torah StudySacred Texts
PodcastsJewish GlossaryA TASTE OF JUDAISM ®Introduction to Judaism
This Week's Torah Portion

Now when Pharaoh let the people go, God did not lead them by way of the land of the Philistines, although it was nearer; for God said, "The people may have a change of heart when they see war, and return to Egypt." - Exodus 13:17

NEW! Online Judaism Classes

Want to explore Reform Judaism but have no in-person opportunities to study? This class is for you! Register now.

Jewish Views On...
Advocacy
Speak Out Against Sexual Violence

Our sacred texts force us to confront our tradition's long history of gender-based violence. 

Standing Proudly with Immigrants

Temple Emanuel of Greensboro, N.C., has passed a congregational resolution on a contemporary issue. 

Israeli History
Israel Up ClosePeace and SecurityArts & Culture
How 7 Israelis Made an Impact in America

Natalie Portman is far from the only Israeli-in-America success story. Meet 7 more!

 

Finding An Unexpected Friend in Israel

My first Yiddish lesson didn't go well — but an unlikely friendship saved the day.

Search URJ.org and the other Reform websites:

WRJ Shop MRC

Miriam's Chamsa
Note Cards

The artwork on this note card was created by 5768 WRJ Art Calendar artist Césan d’Ornellas Levine.

$7.50/pack

Bring it Home
WRJ Umbrella

April showers bring May flowers; prepare with a WRJ umbrella—now on sale!

$18 $12

Bring it Home