 

Search URJ.org and the other Reform websites:

You are here

Home / Latest Updates

How We Can Channel Purim’s Giving Spirit all Year Long

How We Can Channel Purim’s Giving Spirit all Year Long
By , 2/26/2018
Volunteers working behind the scenes in the HUC JIR soup kitchen

At the end of M’gillat Esther, the Jewish people celebrate their survival with merrymaking, feasting, and sending gifts to one another and to the poor. As a result, today’s Purim celebration has become inextricable from our obligation to share our bounty with fellow Jews and with the impoverished among us.

Sending mishloach manot (gifts) increases peace and harmony for Klal Yisrael (the community of Israel), and ensures that everyone can rejoice fully in the se’uda (festive meal). We distribute matanot l’evyonim (gifts to the poor) because we recognize that on a holiday about excess and the reversal of fortune, we must do everything possible to extend the sweetness of abundance that eludes too many.

But why wait for Purim to fulfill the mitzvah of giving to the poor? At Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) Soup Kitchen, our year-round moral imperative is to provide a dignified environment where our guests can enjoy a warm, nutritious meal.

And food isn’t enough. To fully nurture our community, we move beyond the stomach and also tend to the soul.

We do this in a number of ways. Each week, world-renowned musicians donate their time and talent to the soup kitchen. Our clothing closet team attends to our guests’ diverse needs, from underwear and socks to winter jackets and business attire. We provide everything from toiletries to legal aid, and we organize voter registration and flu shots when possible.

And although Purim invites us to give, the scourges of food insecurity and poverty exist all year long.

This year marks the 30th year of the HUC-JIR Soup Kitchen. While we celebrate our three-decades-long commitment to feeding our neighbors, we pray for a time when hunger is eradicated and soup kitchens like ours are no longer needed.

We recognize the unfortunate reality that makes our work necessary. And so long as our soup kitchen remains open and critical to the lives of our guests, there are a few things you should know:

  • In the United States, 1 in 8 people struggle with hunger.
  • In 2006 the U.S. government replaced “hunger” with the term “food insecure” to describe any household that, sometime during the previous year, did not have enough to eat.
  • 12.3% (15.6 million) of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2016. That's nearly twice the population of New York City.
  • In 1980, there were a few hundred emergency food programs across the country; today there are 50,000.
  • More than 48 million Americans rely on what used to be called food stamps, now SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). The average SNAP benefit per person is about $125 per month – or $1.40 per person per meal.

Of course, $1.40 is barely enough to pay for a snack, much less a whole meal. That means that, so long as our government fails to meet the basic needs of our communities, organizations like the HUC-JIR Soup Kitchen will remain open, filled with graciousness, food, and music.

And there are soup kitchens and food pantries all around the country that need your help! Ask to help out as part of your celebrations on Purim or on any other day – and when you behold that glimmer of hope born out of genuine connection with a stranger who is feeding your soul as you feed hers, resolve to go beyond the soup kitchen.

We can only eradicate hunger if we fix the larger system, a system that breeds income inequality, food deserts, and limited access to healthy food. So how else can we can help? We can advocate for better federal nutrition programs, fair wages, safe working conditions, and strong local food economies that create jobs, generate wealth, and give people control over their own food.

For so many in the Jewish community, Purim is about merrymaking and feasting, the folly and the fun. We reread M’gillat Esther to re-live the miraculous story of Jewish survival, but also to ensure that we don’t forget the second piece of the Purim puzzle: giving. Jewish wisdom teaches that we haven’t fulfilled the mitzvah (commandment) of Purim observance until we’ve enriched another Jew’s festive meal and given gifts of money or food to at least two people in need (Bavli M'gillah 7a).

When we recognize that the sweetness of Purim is bound up with acts of generosity and selflessness, we can extend its joy throughout the year.

Juliana Schnur Karol, Eliana Fischel, and Eric L. Abbott are fifth-year rabbinical student at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York City. Juliana is a rabbinical interns at Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Manhattan; Eric is a rabbinical intern at Larchmont Temple in Larchmont, N.Y.; Eliana Fischel is as rabbinical intern at Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale, N.Y.

Published: 2/26/2018
Categories: Jewish Holidays, Purim, Jewish Life, Practice, What is Reform Judaism?, Social Justice, Economic Justice
Tags:
HUC, HUC-JIR, volunteering, Social Aciton, social action, Economic Justice, Purim, Jewish holidays

 

RELATED

Closeup of a map of Europe with a red pushpin on the country of Poland
Poland’s New Speech Law Smacks of Holocaust Denial
Frieda Hershman Huberman, the author, holding a prayer book at the Kotel
Why the Hebrew Month of Adar Will Never Be the Same for Me
Corner of census form and a pen atop stars and stripes of the American flag
Why It Is Critical to Make the 2020 Census Count
Four bullet holes close together in a pane of glass
I'm a Jewish Teacher Who Will Never Carry a Gun
What's New
Line of red tealight candles lit in the dark
This Shabbat, We Remember Those Lives Lost to Gun Violence
Feb 23, 2018|the Religious Action Center
Silver crystal studded crown lying on pillowy satin material
Jewish Women Say Celebrating Purim in the #MeToo Era is Different
Feb 21, 2018|Josefin Dolsten (JTA)
Plate of hamantaschen with different fillings
I Want Hamantaschen to Be Like When I Was a Kid
Feb 20, 2018|Cantor Evan Kent

CATEGORY

  1. Jewish Holidays

    1. Shabbat

    2. Rosh Chodesh

    3. Rosh HaShanah

    4. S'lichot

    5. Yom Kippur

    6. Sukkot

    7. Simchat Torah

    8. Hanukkah

    9. Tu BiSh'vat

    10. Purim

    11. Passover

    12. Counting of the Omer

    13. Yom HaShoah

    14. Yom HaZikaron & Yom HaAtzmaut

    15. Lag BaOmer

    16. Shavuot

    17. Tishah B'Av

    18. View All

  2. Jewish Life

    1. Arts & Culture

      1. Literature

      2. Antiques Appraisal Show

      3. Music

    2. Health & Wellness

    3. Family

      1. Parenting

        1. Jewish Camping

      2. Interfaith

      3. Divorce

    4. Food and Recipes

    5. Jewish Life Around the World

    6. View All

  3. Practice

    1. What is Reform Judaism?

    2. Lifecycle and Rituals

      1. Birth Rituals

      2. Conversion

      3. Religious Education

      4. Weddings

      5. Death and Mourning

    3. Prayers & Blessings

    4. Intro to Congregational Life

    5. Spirituality

      1. Jewish Journeys

    6. View All

  4. Learning

    1. Torah Study

    2. Sacred Texts

    3. View All

  5. Social Justice

    1. Advocacy

    2. Bioethics

    3. Civil Rights

    4. Economic Justice

    5. Environment

    6. Healthcare

    7. Interfaith/Interreligious

    8. International Concerns

    9. Religious Liberties

    10. Reproductive/Women's Rights

    11. Uncategorized

    12. View All

  6. Israel

    1. Visiting Israel

      1. Celebrations in Israel

      2. Educational Experiences in Israel

    2. History

      1. History of Zionism

      2. Founding of the Jewish State

      3. Contemporary Israeli History

    3. Israeli Arts and Culture

    4. Living in Israel

      1. Religious Pluralism in Israel

    5. Israel and her Neighbors

      1. Reform Positions on Israel

      2. Military Service in Israel

  7. Reform Judaism

    1. View All

Submit a blog post

Share your voice: ReformJudaism.org accepts submissions to the blog

Learn More

Blogroll

Congregational Blogs

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
SYNABLOG: Temple Emanuel of Beverley Hills
Temple Solel – Cardiff, CA

Clergy Blogs

Cantor David Reinwald's Podcast: Tropeful
Cantor Sally Neff Greenberg: Cantor's Canvas
Cantor Susan Caro: M'kor Nefesh - A Source for Soulfulness
Rabbi Adam Morris: Mo-Drash
Rabbi Andy Bachman: Water Over Rocks
Rabbi Danny Burkeman Online
Rabbi David Kaufman: Rabbi's Reasons
Rabbi David Wirtschafter: Tefisah • Perception
Rabbi David N. Young
Rabbi Denise Eger: Walking Humbly. Seeking Justice. Living with Hope.
Rabbi Donald Kunstadt: Finding Meaning
Rabbi Edwin Goldberg's Blog
Rabbi Eleanor Steinman's Blog
Rabbi Elisa Koppel: Off the REKord
Rabbi Eric Yoffie
Rabbi Erin Boxt's Rabbinic Journey
Rabbi Evan Moffic: Truths You Can Use
Rabbi Heidi Cohen: Rav Ima
Rabbi J. E. Cattapan: Opera Rav
Rabbi Jeff Goldwasser: Reb Jeff
Rabbi Jeffrey Brown: Seventy Faces of Torah
Rabbi Joe Black
Rabbi John Rosove
Rabbi Josh Whinston: 30-Day Jewish Challenge
Rabbi Larry Bach
Rabbi Laura Novak Winer: Wonder, Wisdom and Whimsy
Rabbi Mark Strauss-Cohn: If You Will It, It Is No Dream
Rabbi Micah Lapidus: Rabbi's Pen
Rabbi Micah Streiffer: Chutz Mizeh – Otherwise…
Rabbi Michael S. Churgel
Rabbi Paul Kipnes: Or Am I?
Rabbi Phyllis Sommer: Ima On (and Off) the Bima
Rabbi Rachel Gurevitz: Raise It Up
Rabbi Rebecca Einstein Schorr: This Messy Life
Rabbi Rex Perlmeter
Rabbi Rick Schechter's Blog
Rabbi Rick Winer: Divrei Derech
Rabbi Rifat Sonsino: Sonsino's Blog
Rabbi Ruth Adar: Coffee Shop Rabbi
Rabbi Sari Laufer: TorahBlahnik
Rabbi Stacey Blank's Blog
Rabbi Steven Moskowitz
Rabbi Wendi Geffen: Pri HaGeffen
Rabbi Yair Robinson: A Good Question!
Shpilkes by Rich Kirschen

Jewish Blogs

Bintel Blog (The Forward)
David A.M. Wilensky
Envisioning Jewish Peoplehood
Interfaith Family Network
JanetheWriter Writes...
Jewcy
Jewish Contemplatives
Jewish Sacred Aging
Jewlicious
Jewschool
Judaism and Science
Making Aliyah
Midlife Bat Mitzvah
Mixed Multitudes
PJ Library
Reform Jewish Outreach Boston
Religious Action Center
Sinai & Synapses: Judaism & a Closer Look at Human Nature
The Jim Joseph Foundation Blog
The Torah in Haiku
Welcome to the Next Level

RSS

Subscribe to RSS - Jewish Holidays Subscribe to RSS Jewish Holidays
Subscribe to RSS - Purim Subscribe to RSS Purim
Subscribe to RSS - Jewish Life Subscribe to RSS Jewish Life
Subscribe to RSS - Practice Subscribe to RSS Practice
Subscribe to RSS - What is Reform Judaism? Subscribe to RSS What is Reform Judaism?
Subscribe to RSS - Social Justice Subscribe to RSS Social Justice
Subscribe to RSS - Economic Justice Subscribe to RSS Economic Justice
Arts & CultureFamily
Food and RecipesJewish CampCollege LifeJewish Life Around the World
From a Rabbinic Family Comes a Chef

So exactly how did Steve Cook find himself running successful, Jewishly influenced restaurants?

How One Family Reclaimed its Heritage

When Gabe Fuschillo became a bar mitzvah, it was the first bar mitzvah in his family in 100 years. 

Lifecycle & Rituals
Prayers & BlessingsWhat is Reform Judaism?Ask Your Jewish QuestionIntro to Congregational Life
Reform Jews Tweet About Movement

Daryl Messinger asked her audience to finish the sentence: "Because of the Reform Movement..."  See what they had to say!

7 Things About Synagogue Etiquette

Whether you’re a member or a visitor, familiarity with synagogue etiquette will help you get the most from your experience. 

Torah StudyJudaism Classes
Sacred TextsPodcastsJewish Glossary
This Week's Torah Portion

The Eternal One spoke to Moses, saying: "When you take a census of the Israelite men according to their army enrollment, each shall pay the Eternal a ransom for himself on being enrolled, that no plague may come upon them through their being enrolled." - Exodus 30:11-12

NEW! Online Judaism Classes

Want to explore Reform Judaism but have no in-person opportunities to study? This class is for you! Register now.

Jewish Views On...
Advocacy
Speak Out Against Sexual Violence

Our sacred texts force us to confront our tradition's long history of gender-based violence. 

Standing Proudly with Immigrants

Temple Emanuel of Greensboro, N.C., has passed a congregational resolution on a contemporary issue. 

Israeli History
Israel Up ClosePeace and SecurityArts & Culture
How 7 Israelis Made an Impact in America

Natalie Portman is far from the only Israeli-in-America success story. Meet 7 more!

 

Finding An Unexpected Friend in Israel

My first Yiddish lesson didn't go well — but an unlikely friendship saved the day.

Search URJ.org and the other Reform websites:

WRJ Shop MRC

Miriam's Chamsa
Note Cards

The artwork on this note card was created by 5768 WRJ Art Calendar artist Césan d’Ornellas Levine.

$7.50/pack

Bring it Home
WRJ Umbrella

April showers bring May flowers; prepare with a WRJ umbrella—now on sale!

$18 $12

Bring it Home