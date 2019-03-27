 

Search URJ.org and the other Reform websites:

You are here

Home / Latest Updates

A Bold Centrist: Remembering Isaac M. Wise on His 200th Birthday

A Bold Centrist: Remembering Isaac M. Wise on His 200th Birthday
By , 3/27/2019
Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise with sculptor Moses Ezekiel and the bust of Wise that Ezekiel created

Isaac Mayer Wise is widely recognized as the founder of Reform Judaism in North America. Born in Steingrub, Moravia (Czech Republic) on March 29, 1819, he arrived in the United States in 1846 and immediately went to work to create a nationally united expression of Judaism, a Minhag America, under his leadership. Criticized by traditionalists as a reformer and resisted by radical reformers as unprincipled and unrefined, Wise nevertheless relentlessly pushed forward with his dream.

Largely due to his urging, the Union of American Hebrew Congregations (now the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ)), the first national organization of synagogues in the United States, was founded in 1873 followed by the Hebrew Union College (now the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR)) two years later and finally, the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) in 1889 to completing the denominational polity of what would become the Reform Movement in North America. Ultimately, his more traditional opponents created similar structures both for the Conservative movement in Judaism and modern American Jewish Orthodoxy.

Ironically, at the time of his death on March 26, 1900 Wise’s national organizations and institutions had been “conquered from within” by radical reformers. However, his unparalleled achievements were understood to be transformative and the Reform Movement he had created went into deep mourning with news of his death. In Cincinnati, 10,000 people attended his funeral. On the 200th anniversary of his birth, it is important to reconsider the life and career of Isaac Mayer Wise, his achievements, and his legacy.

First and foremost, it is important to recognize that Wise was pugnacious, a fighter, and indefatigable. His personality, spirit, and energy loom large over all his actions and concerns. Second, he must be understood as a person of his time. Nineteenth-century American Judaism was very different than 20th-century American Judaism just as there are many indications that 21st-century American Judaism will be remarkably discontinuous from its predecessors. Third, Wise was a bold centrist in much of what he did and he positioned toward the “right center” of the Reform Movement of his time. Of course, the middle is always a tough place to be, particularly when the polar opposites on a spectrum deny the possibility of a vital center.

For example, on the difficult issue of slavery, Wise as a 19th-century American viewed himself as a moderate. Today, his failure to embrace abolitionism is viewed as a moral failure. On his own, like most American Jews, he accepted slavery as a biblically sanctioned institution, which was unduly harsh in the United States but still was permissible. Wise, the Copperhead Democrat and anti-missionary religious leader, was superior to the abolition of slavery. In his mind, he was a bold centrist.

With respect to the role of women in Judaism, Wise was a reformer but hardly a feminist. He lived before the suffrage movement but allowed men and women to sit together in synagogue, confirmed girls as well as boys, and allowed mixed voice singing. He even welcomed girls to study at the Hebrew Union College. On the other hand, he did not actively advocate for the ordination of women. He was a moderate modernizer, not a radical.

Wise actively opposed new concepts like evolution and the documentary hypothesis (which argued that the Torah was multi-authored). He believed in a de-nationalized American form of Judaism and in the value of vernacular prayer. He actively opposed the political Zionism of Theodore Herzl. On the other hand, he opposed Jews becoming Unitarians and thereby abandoning their covenant with the Jewish people and equally resisted Felix Adler and Ethical Culture which rejected both God and ethnicity. He invented the late Friday night service to help preserve the historic character of the Jewish Sabbath and opposed the Sunday Sabbath movement late in his career.

Uniquely American, Wise sported bushy sideburns and a clean-shaven chin! Indeed, no rabbi before him looked anything like this Midwestern Jewish preacher. He edited his own newspaper, wrote fictional works in English and German to create new ways of envisioning Jewish life, and edited his own prayer book to create a path for Judaism in America which was both traditional and modern.

Above all, Wise believed in the importance of the well trained, well-spoken rabbi. He believed that religious leadership was the key to Jewish success in America and that the Jewish professional who would lead the way was a new type of articulate, confident, and rabbi-preacher of which he was a leading exemplar. As a congregational rabbi, he built one of America’s great cathedral synagogues (Plum Street Temple in Cincinnati, Ohio) and trained dozens of students to follow in his footsteps. In time, he learned to partner with lay leadership but in the end believed that Judaism’s fate was ultimately in the hands of a trained, modern rabbinate.

As the late HUC-JIR Professor Samuel Sandmel once cautioned, it would be both unfair and inadequate to remember Isaac Mayer Wise on the bicentennial anniversary of his birth just as an organizer and builder. He was much more than that. He was a bold moderate, a theologian, a literary artist and a Reform activist. He was the one and only Isaac Mayer Wise. Two hundred years after his birth, we would do well to retell his story, learn from his example, and move forward in the sacred work of creating a compelling modern Judaism for our time.

Photo: Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise with sculptor Moses Ezekial and the sculptor's bust of Wise. Courtesy of the Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives.

Rabbi Lance J. Sussman, Ph.D., is the senior rabbi of Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, PA, and the Chair-Elect of the Board of Governors of Gratz College. A historian of the American Jewish experience, Sussman has taught at Princeton, Binghamton University (SUNY), and Hunter College. A prolific author, he is currently editing a volume of his own essays and working on a television documentary on Philadelphia Jewish history.

Rabbi Lance J. Sussman, Ph.D.

Published: 3/27/2019
Categories: Jewish Life, Practice, Reform Judaism
Tags:
Ten Minutes of Torah, history, Jewish history, Reform Judaism

 

RELATED

Jewish star from above made up of people, including some walking to or away from the shape
I Am Jewish and More
Blurry photo from below and facing upward of two men shaking hands and smiling at one another
Healthy Masculinity: The Best a Mensch Can Be
Mezuzah hanging on the doorway of a blank wall
How Do We Take Down a Mezuzah When We Leave a Place We've Loved?
Two gold wedding bands entwined together to form the outline of a heart; glittery lights in the background
Why Three Israeli Couples Came to the U.S. to Be Married
What's New
Two gold wedding bands entwined together to form the outline of a heart; glittery lights in the background
Why Three Israeli Couples Came to the U.S. to Be Married
Mar 27, 2019|Rabbi Noa Sattath
Small tealight candles lit up in rows as if at a vigil
After Christchurch, Pittsburgh, and Other Acts of Terror, How Do We Combat Hate... Together?
Mar 25, 2019|David L. Stanley
Individuals dressed in all black costumes acting out the Purim story on a small stage
How My Synagogue Fosters My Creativity - and Lets Me Be a Star!
Mar 26, 2019|Paula Kaplan-Reiss

CATEGORY

  1. Jewish Holidays

    1. Shabbat

    2. Rosh Chodesh

    3. Rosh HaShanah

    4. Selichot

    5. Yom Kippur

    6. Sukkot

    7. Simchat Torah and Sh'mini Atzeret

    8. Hanukkah

    9. Tu BiShvat

    10. Purim

    11. Passover

    12. Counting of the Omer

    13. Yom HaShoah

    14. Yom HaZikaron & Yom HaAtzmaut

    15. Lag BaOmer

    16. Shavuot

    17. Tishah B'Av

    18. View All

  2. Jewish Life

    1. Arts & Culture

      1. Literature

      2. Antiques Appraisal Show

      3. Music

    2. Health & Wellness

    3. Family

      1. Parenting

        1. Jewish Camping

      2. Interfaith

      3. Divorce

    4. Food and Recipes

    5. Jewish Life Around the World

    6. View All

  3. Practice

    1. What is Reform Judaism?

    2. Lifecycle and Rituals

      1. Birth Rituals

      2. Conversion

      3. Religious Education

      4. Weddings

      5. Death and Mourning

    3. Prayers & Blessings

    4. Intro to Congregational Life

    5. Spirituality

      1. Jewish Journeys

    6. View All

  4. Learning

    1. Torah Study

    2. Sacred Texts

    3. View All

  5. Social Justice

    1. Advocacy

    2. Bioethics

    3. Civil Rights

    4. Economic Justice

    5. Environment

    6. Healthcare

    7. Interfaith/Interreligious

    8. International Concerns

    9. Religious Liberties

    10. Reproductive/Women's Rights

    11. Uncategorized

    12. View All

  6. Israel

    1. Visiting Israel

      1. Celebrations in Israel

      2. Educational Experiences in Israel

    2. History

      1. History of Zionism

      2. Founding of the Jewish State

      3. Contemporary Israeli History

    3. Israeli Arts and Culture

    4. Living in Israel

      1. Religious Pluralism in Israel

    5. Israel and her Neighbors

      1. Reform Positions on Israel

      2. Military Service in Israel

  7. Reform Judaism

    1. View All

Submit a blog post

Share your voice: ReformJudaism.org accepts submissions to the blog

Learn More

Blogroll

Congregational Blogs

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
SYNABLOG: Temple Emanuel of Beverley Hills
Temple Solel – Cardiff, CA

Clergy Blogs

Cantor David Reinwald's Podcast: Tropeful
Cantor Sally Neff Greenberg: Cantor's Canvas
Cantor Susan Caro: M'kor Nefesh - A Source for Soulfulness
Rabbi Adam Morris: Mo-Drash
Rabbi Andy Bachman: Water Over Rocks
Rabbi Danny Burkeman Online
Rabbi David Kaufman: Rabbi's Reasons
Rabbi David Wirtschafter: Tefisah • Perception
Rabbi David N. Young
Rabbi Denise Eger: Walking Humbly. Seeking Justice. Living with Hope.
Rabbi Donald Kunstadt: Finding Meaning
Rabbi Edwin Goldberg's Blog
Rabbi Eleanor Steinman's Blog
Rabbi Elisa Koppel: Off the REKord
Rabbi Eric Yoffie
Rabbi Erin Boxt's Rabbinic Journey
Rabbi Evan Moffic: Truths You Can Use
Rabbi Heidi Cohen: Rav Ima
Rabbi J. E. Cattapan: Opera Rav
Rabbi Jeff Goldwasser: Reb Jeff
Rabbi Jeffrey Brown: Seventy Faces of Torah
Rabbi Joe Black
Rabbi John Rosove
Rabbi Josh Whinston: 30-Day Jewish Challenge
Rabbi Larry Bach
Rabbi Laura Novak Winer: Wonder, Wisdom and Whimsy
Rabbi Mark Strauss-Cohn: If You Will It, It Is No Dream
Rabbi Micah Lapidus: Rabbi's Pen
Rabbi Micah Streiffer: Chutz Mizeh – Otherwise…
Rabbi Michael S. Churgel
Rabbi Paul Kipnes: Or Am I?
Rabbi Phyllis Sommer: Ima On (and Off) the Bima
Rabbi Rachel Gurevitz: Raise It Up
Rabbi Rebecca Einstein Schorr: This Messy Life
Rabbi Rex Perlmeter
Rabbi Rick Schechter's Blog
Rabbi Rick Winer: Divrei Derech
Rabbi Rifat Sonsino: Sonsino's Blog
Rabbi Ruth Adar: Coffee Shop Rabbi
Rabbi Sari Laufer: TorahBlahnik
Rabbi Stacey Blank's Blog
Rabbi Steven Moskowitz
Rabbi Wendi Geffen: Pri HaGeffen
Rabbi Yair Robinson: A Good Question!
Shpilkes by Rich Kirschen

Jewish Blogs

Bintel Blog (The Forward)
David A.M. Wilensky
Envisioning Jewish Peoplehood
Interfaith Family Network
JanetheWriter Writes...
Jewcy
Jewish Contemplatives
Jewish Sacred Aging
Jewlicious
Jewschool
Judaism and Science
Making Aliyah
Midlife Bat Mitzvah
Mixed Multitudes
PJ Library
Reform Jewish Outreach Boston
Religious Action Center
Sinai & Synapses: Judaism & a Closer Look at Human Nature
Southern & Jewish
The Jim Joseph Foundation Blog
The Torah in Haiku
Welcome to the Next Level

RSS

Subscribe to RSS - Jewish Life Subscribe to RSS Jewish Life
Subscribe to RSS - Practice Subscribe to RSS Practice
Subscribe to RSS - Reform Judaism Subscribe to RSS Reform Judaism
Jewish Holiday CalendarShabbatRosh HaShanahYom KippurSukkotSimchat TorahHanukkahTu BiShvat
PurimPassoverYom HaShoahYom HaZikaron & Yom HaAtzmaut Lag BaOmerShavuotTishah B'Av
The Four Questions

At the beginning of the Passover seder, the youngest person asks the Four Questions. Here's a handy guide to the questions in English and Hebrew, with a downloadable melody and printable version.

Passover Seder Preparation Checklist

Don't be overwhelmed by hosting your own seder. Use this handy checklist to help you prepare!

Arts & CultureFamily
Food and RecipesJewish Life Around the WorldCollege LifeJewish Camp
Chicken Soup Recipe

Keep this recipe for the iconic Jewish dish handy for your next Shabbat dinner.

The Gay Synagogue I Didn't Know I Needed

A rabbi shares his personal experience of finding his spiritual home.

Lifecycle & Rituals
Prayers & BlessingsWhat is Reform Judaism?Ask Your Jewish QuestionIntro to Congregational Life
The Blessing for Affixing a Mezuzah

Learn the blessing for placing a mezuzah on the doorposts of your house.

Recommended Resources for Learning More About Judaism

If you're curious about Judaism, thinking of converting, or know someone who is, here are some excellent resources to learn more about Judaism.

Torah StudyJudaism Classes
Sacred TextsPodcastsJewish Glossary
This Week's Torah Portion

On the eighth day Moses called Aaron and his sons, and the elders of Israel. - Leviticus 9:1

NEW! Online Judaism Classes

Want to explore Reform Judaism but have no in-person opportunities to study? This class is for you! Register now.

Israeli History
Israel Up ClosePeace and SecurityArts & Culture
The Struggle for Women's Equality in Israel Continues

Learn why Anat Hoffman fights for women's rights in Israeli society.

Loving Israel, Even When Its Government Rejects Me

Mattan loves his homeland while disagreeing with its government.

Search URJ.org and the other Reform websites:

WRJ Shop MRC

Miriam's Chamsa
Note Cards

The artwork on this note card was created by 5768 WRJ Art Calendar artist Césan d’Ornellas Levine.

$7.50/pack

Bring it Home
WRJ Bag

Show your WRJ pride with this zippered canvas bag. Features the phrase "Well-behaved women rarely make history" and the WRJ logo.

$18 $15

Bring it Home